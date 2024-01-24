18 killed, 130 wounded in Russian strikes across Ukraine - Kyiv

At least 18 people were killed in massive Russian airstrikes in Ukrainian cities, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. The attacks on Tuesday targeted multiple locations across the country, including the Kherson and Khakiv regions.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account Zelenskyy said: "Russia launched around 40 missiles of various types in an attempt to evade our air defenses. We were able to intercept the majority of them, but there were still some hits."

Ukraine's President stated that "over 200 different objects were damaged. 130 residential buildings, all ordinary houses. 130 people were injured. They are all getting assistance."

Zelenskyy added that the rescue operation was continuing overnight in Kharkiv - the country's second-largest city located in the east.

Referencing the international military support that Zelenskyy has been tirelessly trying to increase, he said that in 2024 Ukraine's "main priority is to strengthen air defense to protect our cities and towns, as well as defend frontline positions, which will have an impact on the strategic situation and the war effort as a whole."

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Col. Yuriy Ihnat also stated that the recent series of Russian ballistic missiles attacks on Monday and Tuesday highlighted Ukraine's need for "additional means to protect against these missiles."

NATO on Tuesday reiterated its support by concluding contracts on over 200,000 artillery shells, "likely either to allow NATO to send additional aid to Ukraine or to replenish NATO stockpiles," according to the estimation released by the Institute for the Study of War.

As the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its third year, Ukraine, the entire territory of which has suffered different-scale hostilities and destruction, is now facing the reconstruction dilemma after Kyiv's counteroffensive did not reach its 2023 goals and Russia intensified its bombing campaign.

