Russia says plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs downed in border region

An Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed near the Yablonevo village in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, said the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The flight transported 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) for a swap with Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Russian media outlet Kommersant. Some Ukrainian reports claim the airplane transported S-300 munitions.

According to Russian reports, six members of the crew were reportedly present in the crashed airplane as well as three other individuals accompanying the POWs. Initial reports say everyone on board died in the accident.

Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the incident, saying the authorities are investigating the situation.

Unconfirmed reports also claim that Kyiv and Moscow intended to exchange 192 to 192 POWs in the Belgorod region.

Another plane with Ukrainian prisoners of war turned away after the incident, said Russia's parliament Duma deputy Andrey Kartapolov. According to his statement, the jet was shot down by the Patriot and IRIS-T systems missiles.

"Now, prisoners exchange is out of question," added Kartapolov.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing its sources in Ukrainian military establishment, said that "downing of the Russian Il-76 is the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The General Staff also informed us that the plane was transporting missiles to the S-300 complexes, with which the Russians are shelling Kharkiv" region.

Within half an hour after the article's publication, Ukrainska Pravda as well as RBK-Ukraine erased mentioning of the Ukrainian Army being behind the incident.

This is a developing story

