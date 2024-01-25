Russian nationalist, pro-war blogger jailed for 4 years over 'extremism'

The Moscow City Court on Thursday convicted prominent Russian nationalist and a pro-war blogger and politician Igor Girkin - also known under the pseudonym of Strelkov - of inciting extremism and sentenced him to four years.

He was arrested earlier in July 2023 after posts on his Telegram channel where Girkin criticized the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the defense establishment and blamed them for the lack of achievements in the war with Ukraine.

During the hearing, Girkin's supporters rallied in front of the Court building. Two people were reportedly detained at the scene.

While in jail, earlier in November, Girkin announced his intentions to run for president in 2024. He called on his supporters to start the campaign.Girkin is a former internal intelligence (FSB) officer who took part in the annexation of Crimea in March 2014. Later that year, his battalion captured the city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region.

From May to August 2014, he served as “Minister of Defense” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

AP Photo/Vitali Komar

In November 2022, International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague sentenced Girkin to life over his role in the Malaysian Airlaines Boeing crash over the Donbass region back in July 2014.

Pro-war bloggers remain active in the Russian online space with some criticizing tactical decisions of the command or voicing concerns over the logistical issues at the frontlines. They occasionally get pressured by the authorities over non-alignment with the military censorship that prohibits spreading non-official information regarding developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

