Ukraine running short of weapons as war with Russia about to pass 2-year mark - report

Ukraine is running short of weapons to protect its cities with vital assistance from Europe and the United States held up by political disputes, Bloomberg said on Wednesday.

After Ukraine's 2023 counteroffensive failed, Zelenskiy is said to be seeking a bolder approach to the conflict, noted the report. "As Russia’s invasion grinds into a third year, the fighting has settled into trench warfare with drones leaving little chance for either side to surprise the other along the front."

According to Bloomberg, in order to sustain this 'active defense', "Ukraine will need steady supplies of artillery shells and other munitions that allies are struggling to provide."

Western officials familiar with the discussions cited by the report, "Kyiv’s forces struggling at times to hold back Moscow’s troops." Additionally, Ukraine’s air defenses are said to be unable to destroy as many of incoming weapons as in the past, according to a European diplomat, said Bloomberg.

In case Ukrainian Army does not have the shells to keep the pressure on, "Russia can continue firing artillery as their infantry attacks Ukrainian positions," said Ann Marie Dailey, a researcher at Rand Corp. and an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. "That’s not a fair fight for the Ukrainian defenders."

Meanwhile, Russia's Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu urged for increase in the pace of artillery production as the Russia-Ukraine war is about to pass the two-year mark. "Listen, stop fooling around here, guys. We got busy with this in 2022. We should have had these machines operating at full capacity in 2023," he told to the producers.

"I'd like to receive within a week a specific proposal on how we'll reach the indicators set by the president [Vladimir Putin] this must be done, because all these orders are connected with the performance of very specific work on the battlefield," he said.

