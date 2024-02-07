Israel's UN envoy says Russia uses Gaza war to distract from its crimes in Ukraine

Israel's envoy to the United Nations (UN) Gilard Erdan on Wednesday told Army Radio that Russia exploits the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Gaza to distract the world from its crimes committed in Ukraine. "The Russians are trying to take advantage of this war to distract attention from their crimes in Ukraine and try to position us as war criminals because the U.S. is on our side and this is their way of embarrassing the Americans."

Meanwhile, Russia on Wednesday morning launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, Ukraine’s Air Force said. At least two were killed and 14 wounded as a 18-story residential building was hit in Ukraine's capital, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

One person was killed during Russian strikes in Mykolaiv, while at least two wounded in Kharkiv. In Lviv, rescuers are said to be at the scene of attack.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the European Union (EU) Joseph Borrell, visiting the capital, started his morning in the shelter, noting it was "the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal aggression."

Power outage is reported in parts of Ukraine's capital.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the victims' families, thanked the medics and the emergency services involved in the rescuing operations. He vowed to "retaliate against Russia," noting that terrorists will always face the consequences of their actions.

