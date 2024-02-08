Zelensky fires Ukraine's army chief in dramatic shakeup

In a dramatic shakeup, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday replaced a popular army chief with his ground forces commander on Thursday. The move is widely regarded as a gamble at a time when Russian forces are reported to be gaining the upper hand, some two years into the devastating war.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755622695478128947 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The decision follows months of speculation about a rift between Zelensky and army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who many Ukrainians see as a national hero.

Zelensky posted a photograph of himself with Zaluzhnyi captioned with the following statement: “I thanked him for the two years of defending Ukraine. We discussed the renewal that the armed forces of Ukraine require. We also discussed who could be part of the renewed leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine. The time for such a renewal is now. I proposed to Gen Zaluzhnyi to remain part of the team.”