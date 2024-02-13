Russia sentences anti-war sociologist to 5 years over 'terror justification'

Anti-war sociologist and Marxist theorist Boris Kagarlitsky, 65, was sentenced to five years in prison over “justifying terrorism” allegations in connection to a since-deleted YouTube video about the 2022 Crimea bridge explosion in the Russia-annexed Crimea.

In the video, Kagarlitsky stated that from a “military perspective,” the attack made sense and discussed the economic and political consequences of the incident. Russian authorities consider the explosion a terrorist attack.

He was found guilty and fined 600,000 rubles ($6,600) earlier in December, but the prosecutor insisted on harsher punishment.

During the initial trial, Kagarlitsky's case received noticeable support from the international academic community.

After his detention in the court room, Kagarlitsky said he stayed optimistic and sought to continue collecting information for his book about prison life. He urged his supporters not to lose morale and to wait out "the dark moment in the nation's history."

A sociologist, political scientist and a well-known left-wing publicist, he was a part of the dissident movement in the USSR. In 2022, the Russian Ministry of Justice included him in the so-called "foreign agents" list that tends to target oppositional individuals and groups in Russia.

Earlier in December, Russia sentenced Darya Trepova, 26, to 27 years in prison for the killing of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in April of last year.

