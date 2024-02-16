Kyiv signs 10-year security deal with Berlin, Paris is next

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday visited Germany as he seeks to drum up the vital military assistance and sign bilateral security commitments as the nation's war with Russia approaches its two-year mark. Kyiv is facing a shortage of manpower and ammunition stockpiles, while Washington's military aid has been delayed for months.

The trip comes as Ukraine's troops are struggling to hold back Russian forces closing in on the eastern town of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Command confirmed giving up some positions in the town, the takeover of which would give Russia full control of the area surrounding the regional capital Donetsk.

In the aid agreement, Germany vowed to provide Ukraine with military assistance for 10 years. On his X (formerly Twitter) Zelenskyy wrote: "This is an unprecedented document that guarantees German support for Ukraine in the amount of €7 billion for this year. It envisages weapons delivery under agreed contracts."

He added that "the agreement also contains Germany’s clear position on sanctions against the aggressor, tribunal, and frozen assets."

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

The visit to Germany will be followed by Zelenskyy's trip to France. French officials have not disclosed the details of the agreement that is expected to be signed later on Friday. "The logic behind it is support for Ukraine over the long term, in order to make Russian aggression fail," one French official told Reuters.

Kyiv says that the security arrangements with allies would in no way replace its strategic goal of joining NATO.

