Ukrainian troops withdrew from the devastated of Avdiivka, Donetsk region in the east, Ukraine's new army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in the early hours of Saturday. Ammunition shortages are largely believed to have contributed to the withdrawal.

The fall of Avdiivka, a city that used to be home to 30,000 people but is now a smoking ruin, is the first major advance Russia has achieved since May 2023 when its troops took over Bakhmut.

AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

According to his statement, Ukrainian forces moved back to more secure positions outside the town. The withdrawal follows weeks of Russian forces intensified pressing across nearly the entire length of the 600-mile long front.

The United States President Joe Biden earlier on Thursday said that Avdiivka risked falling to Russian forces because of the ammunition shortages following months of U.S. military aid delay.

Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP, Pool

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday signed billion-euro bilateral security agreements with Germany and France. Both Berlin and Paris vowed to support Kyiv for the next 10 years as the Russia-Ukraine war is about to pass its two-year mark.

