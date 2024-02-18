Mass arrests follow Navalny's death, as Russians mourn opposition leader

In the wake of Alexei Navalny's death, the most popular political rival to Putin, tens of thousands of Russians flooded the streets of various cities to pay their respects to the late opposition leader.

However, what began as a solemn tribute quickly escalated into clashes between Navalny's supporters and law enforcement, resulting in a wave of arrests across the country.

Russian police wasted no time in cracking down on dissent, with at least 400 individuals detained within hours in some of Russia's largest cities. According to human rights organization OVD-Info, over 200 people were arrested in St. Petersburg alone.

Erik Marmor/Flash90

Among those detained was Grigory Mikhnov-Vaitenko, a priest of the Apostolic Orthodox Church, who had announced plans to hold a memorial service for Navalny on social media. Mikhnov-Vaitenko was apprehended outside his home on Saturday morning and charged with organizing an illegal assembly. Reports indicate that he was later hospitalized for a stroke.

Many of the detainees have already faced judicial proceedings, with some sentenced to several days of incarceration and others fined heavily. Despite the crackdown, it is expected that more Russians will take to the streets to honor Navalny, potentially leading to further confrontations and arrests.

Evgeny Feldman/Meduza via AP

Navalny's associates have accused authorities of intentionally delaying the release of his body and obstructing efforts by his family to claim it. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's former press secretary and current spokesperson for his family, condemned the authorities' actions, alleging deception and manipulation.

Amidst the grief and turmoil, questions continue to swirl about the circumstances of Navalny's death, with his team asserting that he was murdered and demanding accountability from the Russian government.