In a bid to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst escalating tensions in Eastern Europe, U.S. President Joe Biden has reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of an imminent $60 billion military aid package.

This following Ukraine's withdrawal from the Battle of Avdiivka, attributed to ammunition shortages exacerbated by Congressional delays in providing support.

President Biden expressed confidence in the aid package's passage, despite its pending final vote in the House of Representatives. The Senate recently approved the $95 billion foreign aid package, with a significant portion allocated to Ukraine. However, the package faces potential hurdles in the House, where divisions among Republican Party members threaten its swift approval.

Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP

The capture of Avdiivka by Russian forces marks a significant territorial gain, highlighting the need for robust support for Ukraine's defense forces. The White House emphasized the dire consequences of inadequate support, citing the withdrawal from Avdiivka as a consequence of Congressional inaction.

Earlier this week, President Zelensky issued a plea for additional weapons to avert a "catastrophic" situation in Europe. The proposed aid package aims to address this urgent need and strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend its sovereignty against external threats.

Kharkiv Regional Administration via AP

The approval of the aid package would signify a crucial step in demonstrating the United States' commitment to its allies and maintaining stability in the region. However, with political divisions complicating the legislative process, the fate of the aid package remains uncertain as the House of Representatives prepares for a decisive vote in the coming days.