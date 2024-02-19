Ukraine accuses Russia of executing prisoners in Avdiivka

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday reported opening an investigation into alleged shootings by Russian forces of six unarmed Ukrainian soldiers in the city of Avdiivka, and two in a village in the same region of Donetsk Oblast, after Russia claimed full control of the city.

"An investigation into the shootings of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele has been launched," said the prosecutor's office in Donetsk region on Telegram.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759424619465806222 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The prosecutors referred to information about "the execution of six prisoners" in Avdiivka, adding that they were "seriously injured and awaiting evacuation."

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted Ukrainian military spokesperson Dmytro Lykhoviy as saying that "there is still no possibility to confirm or refute" the killings at Avdiivka, as the investigation is ongoing. However, he added, it would not be the first time Russia had committed war crimes.

AP Photo/Libkos

Russian troops have been accused of war crimes in the occupied territories since the outbreak of the war back in February 2022. The most shocking reports came from Bucha in the first months of the conflict, with photographic and video evidence of the massacre emerging after Russian forces withdrew from the city in April 2022.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510733031451070470 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Donetsk prosecutor's office said a video fragment taken by a drone showed a Russian soldier shooting two captured Ukrainian soldiers at close range at the village of Vesele. "Not wanting to leave the prisoners alive, the occupier kills them with automatic weapons," added the office.

Earlier on Sunday, the official Telegram channel of Ukraine's land forces shared video apparently shot from a drone of people in uniform in a narrow trench. An armed person the post identifies as a Russian soldier is seen approaching two uniformed people identified as Ukrainian and then discharging his weapon and apparently shooting them both.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759159365838262462 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ukrainian troops' withdrawal from Avdiivka came as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed billion-euro bilateral security agreements with Germany and France. Both vowed to support Kyiv for the next 10 years as the Russia-Ukraine war is about to pass its two-year mark.

Following Russia's takeover of Avdiivka, the United States President Joe Biden reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of an imminent $60 billion military aid package.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758061235172475248 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• Ukraine's longtime stronghold Avdiivka falls to Russia >>

• Kyiv signs 10-year security deal with Berlin, Paris is next >>

• U.S. says aid is imminent following Ukraine's loss in Avdiivka >>