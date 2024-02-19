"Solidarity in the face of adversity;" Ukrainian doctors train in Israel amidst wars

As the conflict in Ukraine enters its second year and Israel faces its own challenges, the 'One Heart' organization emerges as a beacon of solidarity and collaboration, facilitating the training of Ukrainian doctors in Israel to establish the first national rehabilitation center for eye injury victims in Ukraine.

A delegation comprising surgeons, physiotherapists, mental health professionals, and ocularists from the Rehabilitation Center in Lviv arrives in Israel today for a two-week training program.

Despite invitations from prestigious institutions like NYU, these medical professionals chose Israel for its expertise and commitment to sharing knowledge, even amidst ongoing conflict.

The collaboration between Ukrainian and Israeli medical professionals is made possible by the 'One Heart' organization, known for its humanitarian efforts during the war in Ukraine. Since the conflict's inception, 'One Heart' has provided critical aid and established a parallel organization in Ukraine, earning accolades from the mayor of Lviv for its commendable work. Even now, amidst ongoing conflicts, the organization continues to support communities, including educational staff at a school affected by war.

The visiting doctors hail from the UNBROKEN rehabilitation center, which caters to war victims across Ukraine, including soldiers and civilians. Many individuals suffer from eye injuries in Ukraine as their are restrictions on leaving the country. The training received in Israel offers hope for effective rehabilitation and relief for these victims.

Shir Diner, Deputy Director of 'One Heart' and a medical professional herself, leads the educational visit in Israel. Collaborating with physicians at leading medical centers such as Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) and Dr. Yoav Verdiger from the Bnei Zion Medical Center, Diner emphasizes the symbolic significance of the timing amid ongoing conflicts in both nations.

"This visit symbolizes our unwavering commitment to solidarity and collaboration in the face of adversity," says Diner. "Just as we stood by the Ukrainians with emergency assistance during their war, they also volunteered to help during our conflicts. Now, we are proud to assist them in establishing a much-needed eye injury rehabilitation center."