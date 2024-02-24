On February 24, 2022, Russia started a full-scale war in Ukraine that has since reshaped the global security environment, the idea of modern-day warfare, and has shifted the international community away from the belief that the world was steadily becoming a safer and more stable place.

Today, two years on, as the fighting continues, the humanitarian crisis deepens and the prospects of negotiations are nowhere to be seen, where is this conflict going? How high is the risk of a wider war between the West and Putin's Russia? And most importantly, how soon will civilians in Ukraine and Russia see peace? i24NEWS is taking a look back to reflect on the key events of the second year of this war and seek answers about the future of the biggest European ground conflict since the Second World War.

2023

The first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war saw rallies across the world. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation with confidence that 2023 would bring victory to Ukraine, which the Russian command had thought would fall within weeks of the invasion.

March

After months of international debate, Ukraine received its first delivery of Western heavy tanks: British Challengers and German Leopards - aimed at supporting a reported spring counteroffensive. Poland became the first country to promise Ukraine fighter jet supplies.

AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File

On March 17, following the investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin as well as Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, over the forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. The decision was not recognized by Russia, but it sent a clear signal that would allow a future Kremlin leader to send Putin to The Hague.

(Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

On March 19, Putin made a highly scripted visit to Russia-occupied Mariupol, a city of almost a half-million people that was ruined during the siege. As the Russian leader spoke to the citizens on camera, a woman could be heard shouting: "It's all lies!"

April

50 leaked Pentagon documents, some classified as secret, suggested that Washington saw Kyiv as significantly weaker than what was claimed, and anticipated Ukraine's ammunition shortages as early as May 2023.

According to the papers, Western special forces were operating in Russia, while Washington criticized the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for being "too accommodating" to Moscow. The documents also outlined scenarios speculating when China could start supplying arms to Russia, and claimed Egypt had considered selling Russia artillery shells and ammunition.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

In Central Europe, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria approved "protectionist" policies banning grain imports from Ukraine, paving the way for Kyiv's trade dispute with its neighbors. The decision, deemed "unacceptable" by the European Union (EU), followed a series of farmers' protests pressuring their governments, which continued to reaffirm their solidarity with Ukraine, to implement trade restrictions on the transit and sale of Ukrainian products.

AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File

May

On May 3, the world saw the footage of what appeared to be two explosive drones crashing into the Kremlin at Moscow's Red Square. Russian authorities blamed Ukraine and then the U.S. for the alleged strike, but some suggest it could have been an inside job to boost the local support for the war. Another theory suggested that the attack was carried out by internal resistance forces operating in Russia.

Russia claimed control over the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, on May 20, with the national television channel comparing the capture to the liberation of Berlin by the Red Army in 1945. The takeover is widely believed to have been achieved by the Russian command throwing vast numbers of poorly supported troops into the battle the a Ukrainian official called a "meat grinder."

(AP Photo/Libkos)

May was also the month that kicked off a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow. On May 30, eight UAVs targeted the Russian capital city, unnerving its residents who had not previously experienced the security implications of the conflict first-hand. The attack damaged residential buildings, marking the war as increasingly reaching the heart of Russia.

On May 22, the largest cross-border attack took place as two Russian rebel groups allied with and based in Ukraine - the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) - claimed control over several border settlements in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. Sporadic incursions followed the incident over the next month, causing criticism among the Russian pro-war community against the Defense Ministry’s mismanagement of the situation.

June

An uptick in military activity across the frontline suggested Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive in the east had begun.

The Kakhovka Dam, located in the Russia-occupied Kherson region, collapsed on June 6, causing extensive flooding in the area. The international community widely accused Russia of blowing up the dam.

While the Russian authorities reported 59 killed, an AP investigation published later in December suggested that the death toll could reach 300 people. Following the incident, experts warned against the far-reaching environmental catastrophe, affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

In Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company (PMC) that had been involved in fighting in eastern Ukraine even before the full-scale invasion and played the critical role in Russia’s capturing of Bakhmut, started a 36-hour rebellion. The mutiny followed a months-long confrontation between the PMC and the Russian military command, with Prigozhin slamming the Kremlin for sabotaging ammunition supplies.

Telegram of Yevgeny Prigozhin

In his address to the nation, Putin called the mutiny "treason" and "a stab in the back" of the nation amid the war.

Despite capturing several cities in southern Russia, Prigozhin called off his mercenaries as they were mid-march toward Moscow. A deal, unexpectedly brokered by Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko, relocated the PMC to Belarus and freed the mutiny participants and Prigozhin himself of criminal charges.

July

On the night of July 17, the Ukrainian Navy attacked the Crimean Bridge with two suicide sea drones, killing two civilians and wounding one. The bridge, linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, is a vital supply line for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and a personal project for President Putin.

AP Photo/File

August

On August 23, two months after the Wagner mutiny, a private jet belonging to Prigozhin crashed in the Tver region of Russia killing the 10 people onboard, allegedly including the chief of the infamous PMC himself as well as other senior leaders of the group. Vigils in Prigozhin's memory were held across the country by the Wagner mercenaries.

Putin, widely believed to be behind the incident, later claimed that the explosion was caused by a grenade explosion on board.

Some of the mercenaries were later conscripted into the regular Russian Army or joined the new African Corps unit under the Russian Defense Ministry that continues Wagner's operations across Africa.

At least seven Russian regions were targeted in the largest drone attack on August 30, damaging Russian aircrafts at the Pskov military airport. The strike caused confusion over the origins of the launch as Pskov is located 700 kilometers north of the Ukraine border.

Kyiv neither claimed now denied responsibility for the attack, but on his X account, Zelenskyy praised the "successful use" of the Ukraine-made long-range weapon.

September

Russia's Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far east of the country, discussing a sensitive arms exchange agreement that will pave the way for Korean missile supplies to Russia.

Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

October

Russian diplomats pointed fingers at Ukraine, accusing it of playing a "key role" in the anti-Israel riots that erupted at an airport in Dagestan on October 28 following a series of antisemitic incidents across southern Russia amid the Israel-Hamas war.

November

Ukraine’s Chief of Staff Valerii Zaluzhnyi acknowledged the failure of the spring-summer counteroffensive. In an interview with The Economist, he said the situation at the frontline had reached a “dead end,” with neither party capable of significantly advancing.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Moscow and other cities across Russia saw small-scale but rare protests held by soldiers' wives demanding their husbands be allowed to return home. The first wave of mobilization was called back in September 2022, with no subsequent rotation of the troops.

December

On December 1, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reportedly detonated explosives on a railway line as a cargo train was moving through the Severomuysky Tunnel in Buryatia region, deep inside of Siberia.

January 2024

At the start of the year, Ukraine and Russia conducted the most extensive prisoner exchange since the start of the war. The swap, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, saw 230 Ukrainian prisoners, including armed forces and border guards, released from Russian captivity, with Ukraine releasing 248 Russians in return.

On January 22, NATO launched its biggest drill since the Cold War. Some 90,000 troops joined the Steadfast Defender 2024 exercise that will last until May.

Within days of the drill's kick-off, UK military chief General Patrick Sanders said the British public should be prepared to take up arms in a future war against Putin’s Russia, citing the small size of the country's professional military. While the statement faced ironic reactions on social media, it echoed the concerns over wider conflict with Russia shared by many European countries — primarily, the Baltic states.

On the same day, an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed near the Yablonevo village in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine. Russian authorities stated the aircraft was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, all of whom were allegedly killed in the crash along with the crew.

Ukrainian media first claimed the plane was shot down by Kyiv, but within half an hour all such reports were deleted.

On January 25, a Russian court sentenced Darya Trepova to 27 years in prison for the killing of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in April of last year. Trepova, 26, was charged with terrorism and illegal possession of explosives, and received the longest sentence a woman has gotten in modern Russia's history.

On the same day, Moscow City Court convicted a prominent Russian nationalist, pro-war blogger and politician Igor Girkin - also known as Strelkov - of inciting extremism and sentenced him to four years. A former FSB agent and "minister of defense" of the Russia-occupied Donetsk region, he criticized the military command's decisions at the frontline.

February

In a dramatic shakeup, on February 8 Zelenskyy replaced popular army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi with his ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrsky. The move was widely regarded as a gamble amid an intensifying situation on the eastern frontline.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

On February 13, the U.S. Senate approved $95 billion in foreign aid, the majority of which would go to Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden later assured Zelenskyy he would receive another $60 billion military aid package — which has yet to pass Congress after months of delay.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was announced dead by the Russian prison authorities on February 16. His family, allies and the world leaders accused President Putin of being responsible for the death of the leading Kremlin critic that the Russian intelligence agency (FSB) had attempted to assassinate back in 2020.

Moscow City Court via AP, File

Navalny's supporters across the world held vigils and protests demanding the Russian authorities be held accountable for its crimes. Mass detentions were reported in Russia, where the police prevented people from honoring the memory of the politician who was considered the hope of the Russian opposition and anti-war movement.

Three days after Navalny's death, his widow Yulia Navalnaya announced that she would continue her late husband's political struggle against Putin's regime.

Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP

On the same day, Ukraine signed historic bilateral security agreements with Germany and France. With the billion-euro deals, both Berlin and Paris sent a clear message on their stance in the conflict, vowing to back Kyiv for at least 10 years.

But despite the backing of its Wester allies, on February 17 Ukraine's army withdrew from its longtime stronghold, the eastern city of Avdiivka. Once home to 30,000 people, it is now reduced to ruins. It marked Russia's first major advance since May 2023, and came at reportedly enormous costs to the Russian troops. Ukraine's command cited ammunition shortages as one of the reasons for its defeat. Hundreds are feared to have been captured by Russian troops.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

What to expect during the third year of the Ukraine-Russia war?

Frontline situation

The current stalemate looks set to continue. Russia is making slow but noticeable advances in eastern Ukraine, at reportedly extremely high costs to its troops.

Moscow will likely carry on with strikes across Ukraine, partially thanks to purchasing drones from Iran and increasing amounts of artillery ammunition and missiles from North Korea.

AP Photo/Libkos

Western aid to Ukraine

European allies appear to be determined to continue supporting Ukraine.

A lot is at stake as Washington, Kyiv's key partner, struggles to pass the military aid bill, while the presidential elections in the U.S. are looming. Many fear unpredictability if the former president and potential Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the race.

AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Russian elections and repressions

Russia is due to hold some of its least intriguing elections in March, with no candidate even voicing their intention to beat Vladimir Putin. However, the Russian establishment views the vote as an opportunity to demonstrate the scale of the popular support for the ongoing war, and has visibly struggled in achieving this goal.

Putin is widely expected to introduce some unpopular decisions, including the announcement of another mobilization cycle, right after his election.

The Russian anti-war movement anticipates stronger political prosecution against those considered national enemies, and other measures that would turn the country into outright dictatorship. Human rights groups fear further deterioration in women's rights and Moscow's policy towards ethnic minorities.

Negotiations

"There is little prospect of negotiations to end the war in 2024, nor can either side achieve a decisive victory," wrote Foreign Policy.

Ukraine stands firm in its determination not to give up any territory, including the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. In November, Zelenskyy said Kyiv's allies were not pressuring it to negotiate with Moscow, dismissing the reports claiming European officials promoted such an idea.

Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP, Pool

Meanwhile, the Russian leadership is sticking to the idea of keeping Crimea as well as four other territories it annexed, while insisting it seeks "Ukraine's denazification" - a narrative Putin reiterated during his recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that "neither Kyiv, nor the West, is demonstrating their will to resolve the conflict, so Russia has no other choice but to continue 'the special military operation' [the war in Ukraine] until it reaches the set goals."

Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Putin's Russia vs the West

While Putin has recently stated that the Kremlin has no interest in attacking any other country, the world lacks trust in his words, given that he had vowed to never engage in a war with Ukraine either. However, it is doubtful that Russia will find resources for a war against NATO any time soon.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

The West does appear to be concerned and preparing for the worst-case scenario. This week, the UK attempted a missile test-launch by one of its nuclear submarines that reportedly misfired and "plopped" into the ocean. It is clear that gaining public support for the idea of the necessity of a war against Russia, as well as actually preparing for any such confrontation, will take time.