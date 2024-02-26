Russia to start new offensive in Ukraine this May - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a two-hour news conference in Kyiv, predicted two difficult months for the nation's troops, followed by an expected fresh Russian assault. He called for unity between Ukraine and its Western allies amid fears of a fresh assault.

"Russia will prepare counteroffensive actions at the start of summer or end of May. If they are able to. They will prepare," Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv.

Ukrainian leader cited previously offensive the Russian troops failed to execute. "We will prepare for their assault. Their assault that began on October 8 has not brought any results, I believe. We, for our part, will prepare our plan and follow it," he said.

The statement comes as the Ukrainian military confirmed on Monday withdrawing from eastern village of Lastochkyne, north-west of Avdiivka - Ukraine's longtime stronghold that fell Russian earlier in February.

Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of the deadly Ukraine-Russia war. Speaking to the G7 leaders, Zelenskyy addressed the world: "Everyone should remember that imperial ambitions and revanchism can only be defeated alongside those who are infected with them, and that such an outcome paves the way for true security and democratic progress."

"We now often hear that history is watching, and this is absolutely true."

