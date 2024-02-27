France's Macron does not rule out Europe sending troops to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday opened the door to European countries sending troops to Ukraine. However, he cautioned that there was no consensus in the European Union (EU) and cited Kyiv allies' efforts to deliver more munitions to the Ukrainian army.

"There is no consensus at this stage to send troops on the ground," said Macron. "Nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we must so that Russia does not win."

Some 20 European leaders on Monday gathered in Paris to demonstrate their backing of Ukraine as the nation's war against Russia pass its two-year mark earlier on Saturday.

On his X (formerly Twitter) Macron later reiterated: "Shared conviction with our partners tonight: Russia cannot and must not win in Ukraine."

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed that several NATO and EU members were considering sending soldiers to Ukraine on a bilateral basis. "I can confirm there are countries that are prepared to send their own troops to Ukraine, there are countries that say never, among which Slovakia belongs, and there are countries that say this proposal needs to be considered."

Meanwhile, a White House official contacted by Reuters said that the United States had no plans to send troops to fight in Ukraine, neither are there such plans discussed in NATO.

France earlier in February vowed to provide Ukraine with 3 billion euro (3.26 billion USD) military aid and continue its support for Kyiv for the next 10 years, echoing the stance Germany has recently demonstrated as well.

