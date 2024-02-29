Putin blames West for threat of nuclear weapons during annual speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his state-of-the-nation address on Thursday, during which he directed threats at the United States and the West in general, as well as reiterating the war in Ukraine's goal "to eradicate Nazism."

The annual state-of-the-nation address was enshrined in the Russian Constitution, but during the war it had not always been possible to deliver live or at all. A highlight from Russia's foreign minister was "The US is hypocritical in trying to defeat Russia and offering talks on strategic stability at the same time."

"Russia is prepared for a dialog with the US. But we are dealing with a state whose ruling circles are taking openly hostile actions against us," the Russian MFA posted the quote of Putin's speech on X.

Putin also directed a fair share of threats, saying "We, too, have weapons capable of reaching targets on your territory."

"Everything that the West comes up with at the moment, everything they are frightening the world with, is a real threat of conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, which means the destruction of civilization," the Russian president warned.

"We have repelled the aggression of international terrorism," he claimed.

At the same time, Putin welcomed the advance of his troops into Ukraine, who have scored several successes in recent weeks against Ukrainian forces.

"The military capabilities of the (Russian) armed forces have been multiplied. They are advancing confidently in several directions," he declared.

Putin concluded, claiming "We did not start the war in Donbass, but we will do everything to end it, to eradicate Nazism and to protect our sovereignty and ensure security of our citizens."