At least 4 killed in Russian Shahed UAV attack on Odesa

At least four were killed overnight in the Russian attack on the city of Odesa in western Ukraine, said the authorities. Eight more were wounded, including a pregnant woman and a child. Rescue operation continues as at least 12 people are believed to be under the rubble.

Moscow attacked the city that Russia's President Vladimir Putin had called "Russian" with eight Shahed drones, damaging 18 apartments in a residential building. A similar attack with nine unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was reported in the country's second largest city Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv claimed to have intercepted 14 out of 17 Shahed drones that Moscow buys from Tehran.

The attack came as new Ukraine's Armed Forces chief Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the frontline and announced changes in the command. "It completely clear why, with the same levels of personnel, weapons and military equipment, some brigades manage to hold back enemy attacks and hold positions, while others do not,” wrote Syrsky in his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, in Russia's Saint Petersburg, local reports suggested a drone hit a residential building, causing an explosion. No casualties have been stated.

The authorities have not yet clarified what caused a blast, referring to it only as "an incident."

Ukrainian Army sought to attack an oil depot Ruchyi, located less than a mile away from the hit building, suggested a report by Russian media Mash.

