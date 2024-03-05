Ukraine claims another Russian warship destroyed in Black Sea attack

Ukraine's defense ministry reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian special forces successfully sunk a Russian warship off the coast of Crimea, near Feodosia.

This marked the latest in a series of "MAGURA" V5 sea drone attacks, carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency GUR, targeting Russia's Black Sea fleet.

"Tonight, the special unit of the military intelligence agency's "Group 13" attacked the patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, "Sergei Kotov," worth $65 million," the Ukrainian defense ministry posted on X, alongside a photo of the warship.

"As a result of the attack by Magura V5 naval drones, the Russian ship of project 22160, "Sergei Kotov," suffered damage to the stern, right, and left sides," the statement explained.

Videos pertaining to be from the moment of the attack began circulating on social media, showing multiple shots being fired from the warship, as well as being hit by a large explosion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in late February that his country was preparing for a Russian offensive that Kyiv believed would happen by summer. While earlier in the month, Ukraine sunk Russia's landing ship Caesar Kunikov in a similar attack with sea attack drones.