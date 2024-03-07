Britain to supply Ukraine with over 10,000 drones

In a significant show of support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion, Britain has announced plans to provide more than 10,000 drones to aid in Ukraine's defense efforts.

The announcement was made by Defense Minister Grant Shapps during his visit to Kyiv on Thursday, underscoring Britain's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's capabilities in the face of aggression.

The Ministry of Defense revealed that Britain would allocate an additional £125 million ($160 million) towards the procurement of cutting-edge drones for Ukraine, bringing the total aid package to £325 million. This substantial investment is intended to enhance Ukraine's drone capabilities and strengthen its defense infrastructure.

"I am reinforcing our commitment to arming Ukraine with new, cutting-edge drones sourced directly from Britain's leading defense industries," stated Mr. Shapps during his visit, highlighting the importance of providing Ukraine with advanced technological solutions to counter the Russian incursion.

SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP

The aid package will see more than 10,000 drones supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces over the course of the year, according to official statements. This infusion of drone technology is expected to significantly enhance Ukraine's reconnaissance, surveillance, and defensive capabilities on the battlefield.

During his visit, Mr. Shapps held meetings with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and President Volodymyr Zelensky, reaffirming Britain's steadfast support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. Britain has already committed over £7 billion in military support to Ukraine since the onset of the conflict in February 2022 and has provided extensive training to Ukrainian troops.