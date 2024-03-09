Russia puts Iranian Mohajer-6 UAV in Crimea after Ukraine's attacks - UK MoD

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense on Friday released footage suggesting Russia positioning at least one Iran-made Mohajer-6 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Crimea, annexed by Russia back in 2014.

The done is said to have been spotted in the Saky Airfield in western Crimea. Sky News open sources intelligence investigation verified the location in the image taken by Airbus satellite.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766041749846188087 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Mohajeer-6 drones have an extendable range of around 200km (124 miles).

"The continued presence of the system in western Crimea is likely evidence of Russia trying to identify threats to Russian ports and vessels following recent Ukrainian successes," read the intelligence update.

(Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

In recent months, Russian warships have been repeatedly targeted by Ukraine's naval drones. Most recently, Kyiv on Sunday sank the patrol ship Sergey Kotov.

Another explanation presented in the intelligence update by the UK Ministry of Defense is drone's dislocation aims to "support Russian targeting for south-west Ukrainian coastline."

Meanwhile, Russian Ministry of Defense on Saturday said Russian troops intercepted 47 Ukrainian UAVs across Russia's western and southern regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Volgograd and Rostov Oblasts.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1760499906932772895 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• Britain to supply Ukraine with over 10,000 drones >>

• Ukraine claims another Russian warship destroyed in Black Sea attack >>

• At least 4 killed in Russian Shahed UAV attack on Odesa >>