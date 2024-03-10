Furious Ukraine skewers Pope Francis over 'white flag' comment

Ukrainian leadership lashed out angrily on Sunday after Pope Francis said in an interview that Ukraine should have what he called the courage of the "white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766537057411760273 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"If Pope Francis lived in 1940, he would probably suggest Great Britain to surrender, lay down their arms in front of Germany and negotiate with Hitler?"

The deadly and destructive war began two years ago as a result of Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor, as Ukrainian and European officials pointed out in their retorts to the pontiff.

“Russia started an illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine two years ago," Alexandra Valkenburg, the head of the EU delegation to the Holy See, said, adding that Moscow "can end this war immediately by respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

In the interview recorded with Swiss broadcaster RSI, Francis was asked for his position on a debate between those who say Ukraine should give up as it has not been able to repel Russian forces, and those who say doing so would legitimize actions by the strongest party.

The interviewer used the term "white flag" in the question. It was believed to be the first time Francis has used terms such as "white flag" or "defeated" in discussing the Ukraine war, although he has spoken in the past about the need for negotiations.