Trump won't give 'a penny' to Ukraine if elected - Hungary's Orban

Former United States President Donald Trump will not give money to Ukraine amid the nation's war against Russia if he wins the presidency again, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after meeting with the Republican candidate in Florida on Friday.

"He will not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war and therefore the war will end," Orban told the state television late on Sunday. "As it is obvious that Ukraine on its own cannot stand on its feet."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766305639595119060 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"If the Americans do not give money and weapons, and also the Europeans, then this war will be over. And if the Americans do not give money the Europeans are unable to finance this war on their own, and then the war will end."

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Orban thanked Trump for inviting him to Florida, saying: "President Donald Trump was a president of peace. He commanded respect in the world, and created the conditions for peace. During his presidency there was peace in the Middle East and peace in Ukraine. We need him back more than ever!"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766842889529704554 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Nationalist Orban has been some of the biggest opponents to Europe's support for Ukraine. He refused to send weapons to Kyiv and kept up close economic ties with Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and the U.S. envoy to Hungary criticized Orban for disregarding the country’s alliance with NATO, describing him as a leader who “embraces” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

The Hungarian leader has also cultivated close ties with Putin. Back in October, despite European Union's (EU) efforts to isolate the Kremlin, the two met in China.

Orban was also one of the world leaders Tucker Carlson interviewed prior to his infamous conversation with Russia's Putin.

Read more stories like this >>

• Biden takes on Trump, Republicans in feisty State of the Union speech >>

• Russia puts Iranian Mohajer-6 UAV in Crimea after Ukraine's attacks - UK MoD >>

• Putin blames West for threat of nuclear weapons during annual speech >>