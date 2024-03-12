Pro-Ukraine Russian armed groups say they launched attacks into Russia

At least two Ukraine-based armed groups, made up of Russians opposed to the Kremlin - the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) and the Siberian Battalion - on Tuesday launched an incursion across Russia's western border, according to their social media pages.

Russian military-focused Telegram channels suggest ongoing fighting in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts on the border with Ukraine. Unconfirmed reports indicate the groups entering Russian territory on tanks.

"We are not coming to kill or punish. We are coming to liberate you from the dictatorship of a terrorist orgnization that seized power [in Russia]," said the FRL statement, referring to Russia's establishment.

The statement also hinted towards further action, saying the legion was "heading to the [presidential] elections" that are to be held in Russia over the upcoming weekend.

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

FRL, along with another similar group Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), was behind the largest cross-border attack back in May 2023. The groups then claimed control over several border settlements in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, causing criticism among the Russian pro-war community against the Defense Ministry’s mismanagement of the situation.

As the alleged fighting continues in the region, in Belgorod, an "enemy" drone hit the city administration, confirmed the Russian authorities. “There are two casualties: one woman was wounded with shrapnel, another received shell shock. As a result of the explosion, windows in the building were broken and the facade was cut. All operational services are working on the spot,” wrote the head of the Belgorod region Gladkov.

