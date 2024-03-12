12 likely killed as Russian military plane crashes northeast of Moscow - report

Russian Air Force IL-76 transport military plane on Tuesday crashed near the village Bogorodskoye, Ivanovo region, some 300 km (190 miles) northeast of Moscow, confirmed the Russian Defense Ministry.

Eight crew members and seven passengers were on board of the plane, said the Ministry. 112 Russian news outlet claimed that everyone on board was killed during the incident.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1767498347479204250 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Footage circulating on social media showed an IL-76 aircraft descending toward the ground with one of its engines on fire. A column of black smoke can be seen rising from the crash site.

Russian Defense Ministry said the incident occurred after one of the engines caught fire. The authorities have not yet commented on the death toll.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1767496708135727351 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story