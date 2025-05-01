After months of tensions, the United States and Ukraine signed a minerals agreement between the countries on Wednesday, which will establish a joint investment fund that will bring Americans a share of the profits from rare minerals found in Ukraine's territory.

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration did not provide details about the content of the agreement. "It's not clear what it means for the future of American military support in Ukraine," the report said.

A source told the newspaper that explicit security guarantees are not given by the US in the deal. Another source stated that the idea of such guaratees was rejected at an early stage of the process. Despite the Trump administration hailing the deal, which also does not explicitly mention minerals, the deal will have little significance if the fight with Russia continues.

The agreement was expected to be signed last March, but a public meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky deteriorated, with Zelensky leaving the White House. The proposal then did not include explicit security guarantees for Ukraine, and would have Ukraine contributing half of the future monetization of all state-owned natural resources to a US-Ukraine rehabilitation fund.

Also in March, the American news agency Bloomberg published a draft of the agreement between the countries. According to the document obtained by the agency, it appears that the United States is pushing to control future investments in Ukraine, and may even receive a veto over the role of the other covenant ownership of the country, and even challenge its request to become a member of the European Union.

If such a move were implemented, it would grant the Trump administration great power, allowing it to dominate many projects in Ukraine, including roads and railways, ports, mines, oil and gas.

Despite this, the US has reportedly stepped back from many of its original demands over time.