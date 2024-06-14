At G7, Biden, Zelenskyy sign 10-year U.S.-Ukraine security deal

The United States President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday in Puglia, Italy, signed a 10-year security agreement, hailed as a milestone in relations between the countries that comes amid the third year of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"This is an agreement on steps to guarantee sustainable peace and therefore it benefits everyone in the world," stated Ukraine's leader. He called the deal the “strongest agreement” struck since the country’s independence in 1991.

Biden stated “democracies can deliver” as he announced the leaders of the G7 western economies had finally reached an agreement that will mobilize an extra $50bn of aid to Ukraine using frozen Russian state assets - the move Moscow has called criminal and vowed to "painfully" respond to.

“We are putting our money to work for Ukraine, and giving another reminder to Putin that we are not backing down,” noted Biden.

Ukraine will be able to spend the money in several areas, including for military, economic and humanitarian needs and reconstruction, the U.S. official told PBS.