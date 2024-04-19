At least 12 killed in Russia's attacks across Ukraine in past day

At least 12 people were killed and 30 wounded in shelling across Ukraine within the past 24 hours. According to the local authorities, the Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Luhansk and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine were hit.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in Dnipro, "several floors of a typical residential building were destroyed, and the railway station sustained damage." Rescue operation is said to be ongoing.

"Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and all missiles and "Shahed" drones must be intercepted," he continued.

"The world can ensure this, and our partners possess the necessary capabilities. This has been demonstrated in the skies over the Middle East, and it should also work in Europe," concluded Zelenskyy, referring to the success of the Western allies' intercepting Iranian drones and missiles earlier on Saturday.

The call comes as the United States House is scheduled to vote on the long-awaited aid bill that would provide $60.84 billion to Ukraine as the country is struggling to hold the frontlines and the predicted Russian offensive in the eastern Kharkiv region is looming.

According to the Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Head Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the Russian offensive will likely begin in June 2024, aiming to seize all of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Meanwhile, Russia reported attacks on the border region of Belgorod and as well as the Russia-occupied part of the Donetsk region. 11 were reportedly wounded in the areas.