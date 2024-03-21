At least 17 wounded in Russia's largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks

Russia on Thursday hit Kyiv and the surrounding region with its largest missile attack in weeks. At least 17 were reported wounded in the attack that damaged schools, residential buildings and industrial facilities, according to the officials.

Russia announced the strike successfully targeted the “decision-making centers," bases and temporary deployment points.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Kyiv was the main direction of the night strike, with 29 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, as well as two ballistic missiles. Ukraine claimed to have shot down all the inbound missiles, and the damage appeared to have been caused by falling debris.

Meanwhile, in Russia, hostilities continue at the border region of Belgorod. Russian authorities have ordered evacuation of residents of the Grayvoronsky District where two were killed during shelling earlier on Wednesday.

The latest attack on the region's capital Belgorod is said to have left 5,000 people without electricity. The city's sports complex Belgorod Arena was targeted, according to Russian reports.

