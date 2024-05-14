Blinken visits Ukraine as Russian offensive in Kharkiv region intensifies

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday arrived in Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the first visit to Ukraine by a senior U.S. official since Congress passed a long-delayed $61 billion military aid package for the country in April.

The previously undisclosed trip aims to show U.S. solidarity with Ukraine as it struggles to fend off heavy Russian offensive on its northeastern border.

With his visit, Blinken hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment," said a U.S. official who briefed reporters traveling with Blinken on condition of anonymity, reported Reuters.

"The Secretary's mission here is really to talk about how our supplemental assistance is going to be executed in a fashion to help shore up their defenses [and] enable them to increasingly take back the initiative on the battlefield," said the official.

According to the official, artillery, long-range missiles known as ATACMS and air defense interceptors approved by the U.S. President Joe Biden in late April were already reaching the Ukrainian forces.

Russian forces are said to continue offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove line in the Kharkiv region. Its capital, Kharkiv, is Ukraine's second largest city. Hundreds of civilians were evacuated from the border areas of the Kharkiv region on Monday amid Russian airstrikes.

The Institute for the Study of War, an American-based think tank, on Tuesday noted Russian relatively rapid advances in Vovchansk, adding that "their reported destruction of several bridges across key waterways within the settlement suggest that Russian forces are prioritizing the creation of a 'buffer zone' over a deeper penetration."