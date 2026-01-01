CIA: Ukraine did not target Putin’s residence in recent drone strike

The CIA has concluded that Ukraine did not attempt to strike a residence used by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent drone attack in northern Russia, contradicting claims from the Kremlin, according to U.S. officials.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe briefed President Donald Trump on Wednesday, presenting the agency’s assessment.

Moscow had publicly asserted that the drone attack targeted Putin’s residence—a claim repeated by Putin in a phone call with Trump on Monday.

Ukraine denied any involvement.

Initially, Trump expressed anger over the allegations but acknowledged that the claims might be false. Following the CIA briefing, he appeared more skeptical, sharing on Truth Social a New York Post editorial questioning Russia’s account and accusing Moscow of undermining peace efforts.

The incident comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. European officials have suggested that Russia’s claims may be intended to derail negotiations while avoiding direct blame. European Commission chief Kaja Kallas called the affair a “deliberate diversion.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that 91 drones had been launched from northern Ukraine toward a presidential residence near Valdai, though most were intercepted. No independent evidence has been provided to support Moscow’s version of events.