Compromise with Ukraine 'not yet reached' after Kremlin talks

After almost five hours of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday under the mediation of US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that though the group had discussed several options for a settlement plan, a compromise with Ukraine had not yet been reached.

He stated that contacts between Russia and the US will continue over reaching an agreed-upon peace plan for the two countries.

"There is no compromise plan for Ukraine yet; some American proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not," Ushakov said.

"Putin's conversation with Witkoff was constructive, very useful, and informative," he added.

He clarified that the specific wording of the US peace plan was not discussed at Putin's meeting with Witkoff, but rather they had discussed its essence, adding that the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump depends on work at the level of aides and the Foreign Ministry.