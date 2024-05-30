France could announce sending military trainers to Ukraine soon - report

France could soon send military trainers to Ukraine and announce its decision as early as next week during a visit by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, three diplomatic sources told Reuters.

According to the diplomats, Paris hoped to lead a coalition of countries offering such assistance to Kyiv's war effort despite some of its European Union (EU) partners fearing the step could make a direct conflict with Russia more likely.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

"The arrangements are very advanced and we could expect something next week," one of the sources told Reuters.

Zelenskyy is due in France on June 6, the 80th anniversary of D-day, when Allied soldiers landed in Normandy to drive out Nazi German forces during World War Two. The Ukrainian president will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris the next day.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796102680433029623 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The concern aligns with what the Kremlin has been saying a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia will be inevitable if Western troops are sent to Ukraine. "In that case, it’s not going to be about probability, but inevitability - that's how we assess it," stated the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov back in February.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Additionally, Macron said Kyiv should be allowed to “neutralize” Russian military bases from where Kremlin troops are firing missiles into Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that NATO members in Europe were playing with fire by proposing to let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike deep inside Russia, which he said could trigger a global conflict.