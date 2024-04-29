In unannounced visit to Kyiv, NATO chief vows to increase arms flows

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, during his unannounced visit to Ukraine's Kyiv, states the alliance failed to live up to its promise of military aid in recent months, but the arms and ammunition flow would now increase.

“I will be very honest that NATO allies have not delivered what we have promised over the last months. The United States spent six months to agree a package and European allies have not delivered the ammunition we promised. But now I’m confident that things will change,” he said.

Stoltenberg's visit, the third since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, comes at a difficult time on the battlefield. After a failed Ukrainian counter-offensive last year, Russian forces have gained the initiative and are now advancing in the east – at least partially due to a dearth of arms and ammunition from Kyiv’s Western partners.

AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

Most recently, the Kremlin took the village of Semenivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday. On Sunday, the Ministry announced the capture of Novobakhmutivka, another village close to Ocheretyne that has become a focal point of fighting in recent days.

Ukrainian officials and military analysts predict Russia's new offensive in the Kharkiv region in the east of Ukraine to start in May-June.

Stoltenberg noted the $60 billion aid package approved by the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's “record high” commitment to Kyiv as well as Germany's promise to provide a new Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

"This will make a difference – as the lack of support made a difference,” he said, alluding to Ukrainian setbacks on the battlefield.

"It's not too late for Ukraine to prevail. But that’s why it's so urgent that NATO allies now actually do what we had promised and that we turn those commitments into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition and I’m now confident that will now happen.”