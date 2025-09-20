Israel 'concerned' with Russia's violation of Estonian airspace as Tallin requests NATO Article 4 consultation

Recommended -

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Saturday that that Jerusalem was "concerned" with the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian jets.

This comes after three Russian military jets violated NATO member Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes on Friday in what its government branded an "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion. It is the latest in a series of recent military actions by Russia that have rattled the alliance.

Earlier this month Poland shot down Russian drones in its airspace with the backing of aircraft from its NATO allies.

Tallin meanwhile decided to request NATO Article 4 consultations over the violation, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on Friday. Article 4 stipulates that members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will consult together whenever, in the view of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them comes under threat.

U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear he was not pleased with the situation.

"I don't love it. I don't like when that happens. Could be big trouble," Trump told reporters.

NATO polices the airspace of Estonia and other Baltic nations in its "Baltic Sentry" mission.