Israeli FM issues unusually forceful condemnation of ‘Russian strikes on residential neighborhoods in Kyiv’,

Israel's foreign minister condemned on Friday in unusually harsh terms Russia's latest round of strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

"I condemn the Russian strikes against residential neighborhoods in Kyiv, which resulted in an immense and tragic loss of life," Gideon Sa'ar wrote on X. "Condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a quick recovery to the many injured. I just spoke with the secretary of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, whose home was hit by the strikes."