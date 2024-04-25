Kremlin: U.S. long-range missiles in Ukraine won't change war's outcome

The United States is supplying Ukraine with increasingly long-range weapons, but this will not change the course of the war, claimed the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, following the news of Washington secretly providing Kyiv with ATACMS long-range missiles.

"The United States is directly involved in this conflict. They are following the path of increasing the operating range of the weapons systems they supply," stated Peskov.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

"This will not be able to fundamentally change the outcome of a special military operation [the term Kremlin applies to the war in Ukraine], we will achieve our goal, but this will cause more problems for Ukraine itself," he concluded.

The ATACMS missiles have a maximum range of 186 miles. Ukraine first used the missiles over the past week, two U.S. officials told ABC News.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The White House's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, on Wednesday told reporters that in February, the U.S. President Joe Biden directed his team to provide Ukraine with a "significant" number of ATACMS missiles for use inside Ukrainian territory.

Sufficient supply of long-range ATACMS missiles "will allow Ukrainian forces to degrade Russian logistics and threaten Russian airfields in deep rear areas, although months of delay may have provided the Russian military time to offset the potential operational impacts that ATACMS will afford Ukraine," said the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War.

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

The development comes after U.S. Senate passed the long-awaited aid bill that would give Ukraine $61 billion amid reports of Russia preparing an offensive in May-June. Biden on Wednesday signed the $95.3 billion foreign aid package that also includes Israel and Taiwan.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted: "I thank all Americans who work in defense enterprises and every state that manufactures weapons that are now really protecting democracy and our way of life. All of the current cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, as well as every sign of support for our protection, is strengthening both of our nations."

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Poland should not expect aggressive actions from Belarus but says battalions have been moved to west of the country, according to RIA. He noted that the risk of military incidents along the country’s border with Ukraine was quite high.