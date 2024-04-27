Kremlin unlikely to have ordered Navalny's death, says U.S. intelligence

In a recent revelation by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), an investigation suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely did not give the order to kill political opponent Alexeï Navalny, who died in detention last February at the age of 47.

The report, drawing from sources close to American intelligence services, challenges the accusations made by Navalny's supporters, who had accused Putin of orchestrating the assassination.

Navalny, a prominent opposition figure in Russia, had been a vocal critic of Putin's administration. His untimely demise while in detention sparked widespread outcry and raised suspicions of state-sponsored foul play. However, according to the WSJ investigation, which relies on anonymous sources, it is improbable that Putin directly ordered Navalny's death.

The Kremlin has vehemently denied any involvement in Navalny's demise, portraying it as a tragic event and emphasizing that Navalny's release was being considered as part of a potential prisoner exchange before his death. Maria Pevtchikh, a close friend of Navalny, corroborated this claim, stating that Navalny was on the verge of being released under the condition that he would not return to Russia.

While U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly concluded that Putin probably did not order Navalny's assassination, they do not absolve the Russian president of all responsibility in the matter. The United States maintains that Navalny had been targeted by Russian authorities for years and had faced imprisonment on politically motivated charges, as perceived by the West.

AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

One factor contributing to the assessment that Putin did not order Navalny's killing is the proximity of the event to Russia's presidential elections.

The timing suggests that such a drastic action would have been politically counterproductive for Putin. However, Navalny's former aide dismissed these claims as "ridiculous and naive," highlighting the complexities and uncertainties surrounding the circumstances of Navalny's death.