NATO marks 75th anniversary seeking to revolutionize aid to Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers on Thursday met to celebrate the 75-year anniversary of the alliance as the war in Ukraine grinds on and the aid plan is facing mixed reaction among the top diplomats.

The alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg appears to seek to revolutionize NATO's help to Ukraine by setting up a five-year, €100 billion fund, that would be more resistant to political uncertainty.

"As we face a more dangerous world, the bond between Europe and North America has never been more important," Stoltenberg said earlier on Wednesday. "A stronger NATO role in coordinating and providing support is a way to end this war in a way where Ukraine prevails."

The initiative comes as the United States $60 billion military aid bill has been stalled in Congress for months thanks to resistance by some lawmakers from the Republican party. Its presidential candidate Donald Trump has also made it clear that he would not be on board with supporting Ukraine to the extent it needs to after over two years of Russia's invasion.

"Every day of delay in the decision of the United States in providing more support to Ukraine has consequences on the battlefield," said Stoltenberg, adding that Russia is now able to "outgun" Ukraine.

NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said that the ministers "agreed to move forward with planning for a greater NATO role in coordinating aid to Ukraine," but the discussions are likely to continue until July summit in Washington.

Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP

According to POLITICO, Washington is not particularly keen on the plan. "The contact group has been very, very effective," John Kirby, White House national security communications adviser, told reporters on Wednesday.

"We’re going to continue to lead and convene it. And we know that our leadership of that contact group is valued, it’s important," he added.