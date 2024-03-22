Over 2 years in, Kremlin acknowledges Russia's at war, but then takes it back

Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Russia is in the state of war in his latest interview to a Russian government-controlled newspaper Argumenty i Facty, marking a shift in the government's official stance on its invasion of Ukraine. The law, introduced in the country after February 2022, generally prohibits use of the word "war" referring to the conflict instead of the Kremlin-introduced term of a "special military operation."

“We are at war. Yes, it began as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed there, when the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, for us it already became a war. I am convinced of this. And everyone should understand this for their own internal mobilization,” said Peskov.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

The statement contradicts the practice of Russia's military censorship law. In July 2022, Moscow's former municipal deputy Alexei Gorinov was sentenced to seven years for referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "war."

Peskov later clarified that his comment did not change the legal status of "events in Ukraine" from the Kremlin's perspective and said that comparing him to antiwar activists prosecuted for the same phrasing was "inappropriate."

Peskov's statement comes as Russian officials of different levels are voicing the nation's readiness to act if Kyiv's allies send troops to Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out such a possibility. Most recently, Piotr Tolstoy, Deputy Chairman of Russia's State Duma, in an interview to French BFM, said: "We will kill every French soldier who steps on Ukrainian soil."

In his interview, Peskov also referred to the Russia-annexed Ukrainian territories: "We have four new federal subjects. And the main thing for us is to protect the people in these regions and liberate the territory of these regions, which is currently de facto occupied by the Kyiv regime."

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

The statement also came days after Russia observed presidential elections that appeared to be a formality marking Vladimir Putin's fifth presidential term. Many fear that the voting could be followed by introduction of further unpopular policies that had been put on hold earlier, including another wave of national mobilization. Peskov's comment could be seen as a hint towards such an announcement.

