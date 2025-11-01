Pentagon greenlights transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

The Pentagon approved providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, leaving the final decision to be ratified by President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Friday citing U.S. and European officials familiar with the matter.

The decision comes amid ongoing debate within the Trump administration over how far should the U.S. support extend to Ukraine’s war effort against Russian invasion.

According to CNN, the Joint Chiefs of Staff delivered their assessment to the White House earlier this month, ahead of Trump’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, who has urged Washington to supply the weapons to strike strategic targets deep inside Russia.

The Tomahawks, capable of striking targets up to 1,000 miles away, would represent a significant upgrade to Ukraine’s ability to hit key Russian infrastructure deep inside enemy territory.

However there's a broad understanding that the move could run the risk of ramping up tensions with the regime of strongman President Vladimir Putin at a time of heightened nuclear concerns.

On Thursday the Kremlin reacted cautiously to Trump's remarks about the resumption of nuclear weapons testing by the United States, saying that Russia had not tested but that Moscow would follow suit if Washington did.

Trump ordered the U.S. military to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years, saying that because of "other countries testing programs" the United States would start testing "on an equal basis."