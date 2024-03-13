Putin reiterates readiness to use nuclear weapons while criticizing West

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized America and boasted of his military accomplishments in Ukraine, during an in-depth interview with Rossiya Segodnya's Director-general Dmitry Kiselev.

During the interview, like in his annual speech, Putin lashed out against the West and said Russia was ready “to face any eventuality,” including a nuclear war, but “there is no hurry.”

Putin stressed that Russia would use its nuclear weapons "in the event of a serious threat to its sovereignty.” He pointed out that "Russian nuclear doctrine" authorized the use of such weapons "in response to a nuclear attack or a threat of mass destruction against the country,” or if "the very existence of the Russian state is threatened by conventional means.”

However, the Russian president insisted that there was currently no urgency to rush into a nuclear conflict and that, "although Russia is militarily-technically ready," he was relying on the United States to prevent such an escalation. Putin also stressed that Moscow never needed to resort to nuclear weapons in Ukraine until now, despite continuing tensions in the region.

"We must boost our destructive capabilities by increasing both the sheer quantity and potency of our weapons, as well as improving the effectiveness of our military forces and resources. This means tactical and army aviation, as well as strategic forces, specifically focusing on components suitable for armed conflicts. These include ground-based weapons such as high-precision tools, artillery, and armored vehicles. Without any exaggeration, progress in this area is being made by leaps and bounds," Putin said during the interview with Kiselev.

“We know what it is like when American troops are on Russian soil. They are interventionists. This is exactly how we will treat it, even if they appear on Ukrainian territory,” the Russian foreign minister posted as a quote from the interview, adding “If US troops appear in Ukraine, Russia will treat them as interventionists, and the US understands this.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1767845032411771183 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Russian president’s comments came after France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he "could not rule out" sending French troops to Ukraine, causing a stir in the international community.