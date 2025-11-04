Report: Thousands of North Korean troops deployed to Russia

About 5,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia since September to assist with infrastructure reconstruction work, South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun said Tuesday, citing intelligence reports from Seoul.

These troops are reportedly sent in successive waves and may be joined by additional contingents, while North Korea continues to show signs of military training and preparation. Lee added that nearly 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

According to South Korean intelligence, Pyongyang is actively supporting Russia’s war effort, particularly during the 2024–2025 fighting in the Kursk region, where around 600 North Korean soldiers were reportedly killed and several thousand wounded.

In return, the Kim Jong Un regime is said to receive financial and technological support, along with food and energy aid from Moscow, effectively helping it circumvent international sanctions.

On Tuesday, Seoul also reported that North Korea fired several artillery rockets ahead of U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s visit to the inter-Korean border.

Despite these actions, South Korean officials believe Kim Jong Un remains open to dialogue with Washington, while former U.S. President Donald Trump has recently sent multiple signals of willingness to engage with the North Korean leader.