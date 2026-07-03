Report: US warns Poland Russia plotting strike or border incursion to test NATO

The United States has warned Poland that Russia may be preparing a military provocation on Polish territory, in a move aimed at testing NATO’s response, Polish outlet Onet reported, citing sources close to President Karol Nawrocki.

The possible scenarios raised by Washington include missile or drone attacks on Polish critical infrastructure, or a limited crossing by Russian troops into NATO territory. Polish security officials have also not ruled out a small-scale ground incursion along the alliance’s eastern flank.

According to the report, US officials have delivered several warnings to Warsaw over the alleged plan, which could be carried out within months. Its purpose, the sources said, would be to raise tensions and pressure Western governments into slowing or halting military support for Ukraine.

The warning comes as Russia intensifies its campaign against Ukrainian cities. In one of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv in recent months, Russian drones and missiles struck the Ukrainian capital overnight, killing at least 17 people and wounding 86. Ukrainian officials said residential areas and civilian infrastructure were hit, while Kyiv renewed calls for faster deliveries of air defense systems and missiles.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the strikes targeted Ukrainian defense and energy facilities, but Kyiv rejected Moscow’s framing of the attack as retaliation. Ukrainian officials said the barrage underscored that President Vladimir Putin remains committed to prolonging the war, even as Ukraine steps up long-range drone attacks on Russian energy sites, Crimea and other targets.