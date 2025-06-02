Russia and Ukraine agree to major prisoner and body exchange

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war and the repatriation of fallen soldiers, according to officials from both sides.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that the two countries have reached an agreement to exchange all seriously ill or wounded prisoners, as well as all POWs under the age of 25.

Additionally, Umerov confirmed that both sides will return the bodies of 12,000 soldiers—6,000 from each side.

“This is one of the most humane agreements reached during the war,” Umerov said following the talks. “We are taking a step toward compassion, despite the continuing violence.”

The head of the Russian negotiating team, Vladimir Medinskiy, confirmed the developments, stating that both nations have agreed to what he called "the largest exchange of prisoners" since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

“The memorandum handed over by Russia to Ukraine is detailed and thoroughly worked out,” Medinskiy added.

According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, discussions included a proposal from Moscow for a temporary, localized ceasefire lasting two to three days in specific sectors of the front lines. A final announcement on the outcomes of the talks is expected in the coming days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking from Vilnius, confirmed that preparations for the new prisoner exchange are underway. “We are actively working to bring our people home,” he stated.

As part of the process, Ukraine submitted a memorandum to Russia and also shared it with the United States ahead of the negotiations. Keith Kellogg, special envoy for Ukraine under former President Donald Trump, confirmed that Washington had received the Ukrainian document, which he described as containing 22 “reasonable” terms. Russia has not yet submitted a reciprocal memorandum to the U.S., according to Kellogg.