Russia launches largest missile and drone strike of year on Ukraine

Russia launched its most extensive missile and drone assault on Ukraine this year on Tuesday, hitting energy infrastructure and residential areas across at least six regions, Ukrainian authorities said.

The attack, involving approximately 70 missiles and 450 drones, abruptly ended a brief ceasefire that had been agreed to by Moscow and Washington, leaving tens of thousands of Ukrainians without heat amid record-low winter temperatures.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odesa, with Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirming that nearly 1,200 high-rise buildings across two districts lost heating. Several residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged, and three people were reported wounded, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strikes, saying, “Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people is more important to Russia than turning to diplomacy.”

The attacks follow last week’s agreement by Russian President Vladimir Putin to pause assaults on major cities and energy facilities until Sunday, reportedly at the personal request of U.S. President Donald Trump. The temporary lull came after the first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. since Moscow’s February 2022 invasion.

In response to continued threats, Ukraine has agreed with Western partners on a detailed plan for handling any violations of a potential ceasefire. Sources familiar with the discussions told the Financial Times that the strategy outlines a multi-stage approach: an immediate 24-hour response to any breach, including diplomatic warnings and action by Ukrainian forces. would be followed by broader intervention from a “coalition of the willing,” comprising EU nations, the UK, Norway, Iceland, and Turkey.

Should violations escalate into a major offensive, a fully coordinated U.S.-led military response would be triggered within 72 hours.

The plan reflects rising concern in Ukraine about the conflict’s duration and territorial concessions.

A recent Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) poll found that 43% of Ukrainians do not believe the war will end in 2026, up from 29% in December, while 65% said they are committed to enduring the war “as long as necessary.” Territorial concessions remain contentious: 52% opposed any peace deal allowing Russia to take the Donbas region, even in exchange for security guarantees, while 40% said they would accept such terms.

The combination of Russia’s winter offensive and the coordinated Western response underscores the precarious balance between military escalation and diplomatic efforts. With previous U.S.-led peace initiatives under Donald Trump having failed, officials say the new plan is designed as both a deterrent and a clear signal to Moscow that any future ceasefire violations will meet swift and coordinated consequences.