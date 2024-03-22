Russia launches major attack on Ukraine's energy sector - Kyiv

Russia overnight hit Ukraine with a major attack, endangering the country's energy sector, Ukrainian authorities reported. Over a million people are said to be experiencing power outage.

But for damaging generation facilities, electricity transmission and distribution systems in several regions, including Kharkiv Oblast, the assault is said to have cut off a power lines supplying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration said Zaporizhzhia saw a massive onslaught, with reported 12 missile attacks hitting the city.

In Zaporizhzhia, initial reports indicated seven buildings were destroyed, with 35 suffering damage. “There are wounded, and we are in the process of confirming the number of casualties,” Fedorov said.

"The enemy is now launching the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times. The goal is not just to damage it, but to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale failure in the country's energy system," read the Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko post on Facebook.

Halushchenko added that "power engineers are already working to restore power supply. We are doing everything possible to restore electricity to people as soon as possible."

According Reuters citing Ukrainian officials, several Russian missiles were still moving towards targets across the country.

