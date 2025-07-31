Russia pounds Kyiv in overnight drone and missile barrage

Recommended -

Dozens of Russian drones and missiles rained down on Ukraine’s capital late on July 30 and into the early hours of July 31, striking at least 27 sites across Kyiv in a coordinated nighttime assault.

The attack, described by officials as one of the most intense in months, targeted residential neighborhoods and public infrastructure, igniting fires, toppling buildings, and shattering windows across multiple districts.

Local authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that six people were killed in the barrage, with emergency crews continuing to search for victims trapped under rubble. At least 52 people were injured, including nine children and three police officers, and 29 required hospitalization.

Some of the heaviest damage occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts, where an educational facility, apartment blocks, and parked vehicles were hit. A woman’s body was pulled from the debris of a collapsed building, and a hospital’s children's wing in Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged by flying glass.

The strikes came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a ten-day ultimatum to Russia to halt its full-scale invasion of Ukraine or face sweeping new tariffs and sanctions.

Trump has warned of duties as high as 100% and secondary sanctions targeting Russian trade partners like China and India. Though the Kremlin has not formally responded, the timing of the bombardment has drawn speculation that it was a direct message to Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared video footage of the destruction and condemned the strikes as a "deliberate campaign of terror." The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed the attack resumed less than an hour after an initial pause, with more missiles targeting residential areas around 4:30 a.m.

Trump initially gave Moscow 50 days to pursue a peace agreement but said on July 28 he no longer sees a reason to wait.

“We just don’t see any progress being made,” he said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced the administration’s stance in a recent Fox News interview, saying Trump is “losing his patience” with Russia as the war drags on with no signs of resolution.