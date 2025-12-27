Russia pummels Kyiv with drones, killing at least 1, wounding dozens

Russia early on Saturday launched a missile and drone barrage against the Ukrainian capital early Saturday morning, a day before talks between Ukraine and the U.S..

Ukraine’s air force said Russian drones were targeting Kyiv and regions in the northeast and south. The attacks were ongoing throughout the morning.

Kyiv regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said that a 47-year-old woman lost her life in the attack, and many others were hurt.

Some 2,600 residential buildings and hundreds of kindergartens, schools and social buildings had lost heat in the freezing winter.

"There are already 19 persons affected in the capital. Eleven persons have been hospitalized," said Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. "As of this morning, part of the left bank of the region remains without electricity. Currently, more than 320,000 consumers are without power."

The Russian offensive took place two days before a meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to hold in Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump to thrash out details of an accord for settling the nearly four-year-old war that started when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.