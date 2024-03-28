NATO’s activities in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region are aimed at preparing for a possible conflict with Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry told the state-controlled outlet RIA Novosti.

The ministry drew attention to "the strengthening of the bloc’s military potential in Romania, Poland and the Baltic states," read the RIA report. “All this is aimed at preparing the bloc’s allies for a potential clash with our country,” the ministry emphasized.

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

The statement comes one day after Russia's President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Moscow does not seek to attack NATO countries: "We have no aggressive intentions towards [the Baltic] states. The idea that we will attack some other country - Poland, the Baltic States, and the Czechs are also getting scared - is complete nonsense. It's just drivel."

The Kremlin, which accuses the United States of fighting against Russia by supporting Ukraine with money, weapons and intelligence, says relations with Washington have probably never been worse.

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

When asked about the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine's Western allies have promised to deliver, Putin said the advanced aircraft would not change the situation in Ukraine. "If they supply F-16s, and they are talking about this and are apparently training pilots, this will not change the situation on the battlefield," he said.

Russian intelligence agency FSB also accused Washington, along with London and Kyiv, of being behind the shooting attack in Moscow last Friday that took lives of at least 140 people.